NORWAY — Stephens Memorial Hospital is pleased to offer “Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls”. This program is designed to help older adults overcome the fear of falling and increase activity levels.

Join Judy Green from the SMH Physical Rehabilitation Department for this program which consists of 8 two-hour sessions and uses group discussion, problem solving strategies, videos and gentle physical exercise. Participants will gain strength and balance with easy in-class exercises and will be taught to set goals for activity. They will also learn how to make changes to their home environment to reduce the risk of falling.

This program will be held on Tuesdays; September 10 thru October 29, from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. and will meet in the Harper Conference Center in the Ripley Medical Building (193 Main Street, Norway). The fee for this course is $20 per person and scholarships are available. Registration is required. To register, please visit: www.wmhpt.coursestorm.com. For more information please contact the SMH Physical Rehabilitation Department at 207-744-6160.

Stephens Memorial Hospital is committed to providing health care services and education to the communities we serve. We are part of the MaineHealth family, Maine's largest integrated health system of leading high-quality providers and other healthcare organizations, working together to make our communities the healthiest in America.

