NORWAY — The fifth annual Norway History Trolley Tour will take place on Saturday, September 28. This year’s tour, researched and narrated by the Norway Museum & Historical Society’s Susan Denison, will visit the part of Norway originally known as the Waterford Three Tiers. Denison will talk about the settlement and history of the area, and will explain the odd name.

The hour-long trolley tour is a collaboration of the Norway Museum & Historical Society (NMHS) and the First Universalist Church of Norway. There will be four tours this year, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The trolley will depart from the Universalist Church at 479 Main Street and return to the NMHS building at 471 Main Street in Norway.

After each tour, patrons are invited to visit the society’s museum, where there are currently several special exhibits: Norway High School class rings, advertising giveaways from past Norway businesses, old signs from around Norway and an exhibit highlighting artist Vivian Akers.

Trolley tour tickets, at $10.00 each, will be on sale at The Tribune, 430 Main Street in Norway starting Tuesday, September 3. Payment for tickets must be cash or checks. Buy your tickets early as previous tours have been complete sellouts.

Proceeds from ticket sales and corporate sponsors will be used to improve storage for the artifacts in the NMHS collection and to preserve the historic First Universalist Church building.

For more information, call the First Universalist Church at 743-2828 or email [email protected].

