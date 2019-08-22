LEEDS – Eugene P. Beaucage Jr., 88, of Leeds, passed away at the Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, in Auburn on Tuesday, August 21, 2019. He was the son of Eugene P. Beaucage Sr. and Aurore Soisy.

He worked for many years at Jones & Vining Inc. as a machine operator and then a supervisor. He also worked for the Lewiston Sun Journal.

He married his wife, Yevette Bowdoin. Survivors include his wife; a son Eugene J. Beacuage; two brothers, Norman Beacuage and Jean Paul Beaucage, two sisters, Normande and Constance Beaucage. Besides his parents he was predeceased by one son, Roland Beaucage.

No visitation. A service will be held at Leeds Community Church, 123 Church Hill Rd., Leeds, ME 04263, at 11 a.m. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery. Albert & Burpee. Condolences may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

