LEWISTON – Lt. Colonel U.S. Army, Michael P. Lunn, 71, a resident of Ashmount Street, in Lewiston, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center following a short illness with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Gray, Oct. 1, 1947, the son of Paul Allen and Eleanor Etta (Kilcollins) Lunn. He was a 1965 graduate of Gray New Gloucester High School, and went on to further his education at the University of Southern Maine In Portland.

He began his military career in 1969 where he was deployed just North of Da Nang and South of the DMZ which was referred to as “I Corps”. While stationed in Vietnam he was promoted to (E-5) Sergeant. In 1970 he departed Vietnam and joined the Maine Army National Guard. Two years later after successfully completing Officer’s Candidate School he became a Second Lieutenant eventually reaching the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. In 1998 Colonel Lunn was deployed by NATO to Bosnia and Herzegovina until the hostilities ended there in 1999. In 2001 Colonel Lunn was deployed to Ethiopia as part of a NATO peace keeping mission. In 2005 he was deployed to Iraq which was known as Iraqi Freedom until 2006. In 2001 he was deployed to Afghanistan under operation Enduring Freedom. In total he spent a 40 year career in the United States Army. Though retired from active duty he had been a member of the Army Reserves up until 2016.

At home he was a faithful member of the American Legion in Gray, and the Cumberland Masonic Lodge.

Mike left this world on his own terms and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife the former Pauline Rodrigue of Lewiston; one daughter Debra Butler and husband Daniel of Auburn, one son James Caron and wife Carol of Greene; three brothers, Jeff Lunn and wife Terry of Gray, Tim Lunn and wife Terry of Massachusetts, and Ron Lunn and wife Nancy of Carmel, two sisters Sue Burrows of New Gloucester, and Pam Varney and husband Steve of Saco. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Funeral services honoring Mike’s life will be held 11 a.m. TUESDAY August 27, at the funeral home. Committal prayers and US Army military honors will immediately follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel where entombment will take place.

Family and Friends are invited to visit Monday August 26, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Masonic service will promptly begin at 7:30 Monday evening at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

Memorial donations in Michael’s memory may be made online at www.dav.org

« Previous

Next »