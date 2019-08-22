Charges
Lewiston
- Ali Mahmoud, 25, of 140 Canal St., on charges of domestic assault and obstructing the report of a crime, 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at 72 Walnut St.
- Robert Nickerson, 55, of 72 County Road, Turner, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 8 p.m. Wednesday at Pine and Bartlett streets.
- Gregory Smith, 42, listed as transient, on a charge of domestic assault, 12:54 a.m. Thursday at Park and Pine streets.
- Jonas Ryerson, 22, of 61 River St., on a charge of domestic assault, 5:18 a.m. Thursday at 59 Rosedale St.
Auburn
- Jacob Ustach, 22, of 45 Hogan Road, Lewiston, on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, 9:32 p.m. Wednesday at Bonney Park.
Androscoggin County
- Felicia Cadman, 26, of 76 Main St., Canton, arrested by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:18 p.m. Wednesday at the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- John McWhinnie, 41, of 21 Meadowbrook Road, Livermore Falls, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, 8:54 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Dwayne Willis, 18, of Manhattan, New York, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on charges of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl and illegal importation of scheduled drugs, 3:50 p.m. Thursday at 715 Webster St.
Accident
- Vehicles driven by Pamela J. Murphy, 48, of Lewiston, and Madelyn R. Gaiewski, 18, of Lewiston, collided at 10:12 p.m. Monday at Scribner Boulevard and Ashmount Street. Damage Murphy’s 2016 Jeep and the 2009 Dodge driven by Gaiewski and owned by Patricia Regner of Lewiston was listed as functional.
