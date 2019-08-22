OXFORD HILLS — Presenting an attractive, relevant, and up-to-current-standards resume and cover letter to a potential employer can make the difference between getting the interview you hope for, and being forgotten. And when you arrive at the long-awaited interview, will you feel prepared, centered, and present your skills accurately to your potential employer or feel more like a deer in the headlights?

Resume and Interview Preparation is an experiential workshop for people who are ready to create or update a strong resume and to become a solid candidate during the interview process.

New Ventures Maine (NVME) is proud to offer this tuition-free, two-and-a-half hour workshop with the current tools, resources, and guidance to apply for jobs with confidence. This fall the workshop will run at different sites in the Oxford Hills and Lewiston areas; the first one falling on Wednesday, September 25 at 5:30 pm in Buckfield.

NVME’s classes and workshops are unique, informed, and relevant to people of all stages and backgrounds. To learn more or to register call Chris Morin at 753-6531, or visit newventuresmaine.org for a list of workshops, classes, and locations.

New Ventures Maine helps people find success in their jobs, businesses, and communities through tuition-free classes and workshops – in-person and online – and one-on-one coaching to build a career, start a business, and skillfully manage money. NVME is supported by the University of Maine system and operates out of 10 offices statewide.

filed under: