LEWISTON — U.S. Senator Susan Collins announced that Makayla Starbird, a native of Norway, Maine, was awarded a summer internship in her Lewiston office. Makayla is a 2018 graduate of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School and is the daughter of Stacy and Richard Hott of Norway and Mark Starbird of Waterford.

“Makayla is a hard worker and a terrific student, and I am delighted to welcome her to my Lewiston office,” said Senator Collins. “I enjoy every opportunity to give students the ability to become actively involved in the legislative process and to serve the citizens of Maine.”

Makayla is a sophomore at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, where she is studying political science and history.

