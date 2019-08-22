Supreme Judicial Court

Final Week in October Term

After a session of ten days the traverse jurors were dismissed finally, Friday afternoon, but the court remained open for a long string of divorce cases on Saturday. Court adjourned in the afternoon.

The criminal docket, although quite large, was reduced rapidly and but three cases were marked for trial.

In the first action, the state charged Joseph Littlehale of Woodstock with transporting intoxicating liquor. To this he pleaded not guilty and was represented by George A. Hutchins of Rumford. Deputy Sheriff Benj. R.Billings, the only witness for the state, testified about searching the respondent’s automobile near Bryant Pond village and finding one half pint bottle of alcohol; also a small funnel was found. According to the witness, resistance was offered during the search and an automatic revolver was pointed at the sheriff when Sheriff Billings returned later with a warrant for an arrest. Littlehale had gone with his wife to New Hampshire, where he was taken into custody.

Littlehale and his wife denied any knowledge of the liquor, but said the revolver was not loaded and was in the car for trading purposes. Handling the revolver in a threatening manner was denied. Both husband and wife, having jobs in Errol, N. H., accounted for the journey to that state. Respondent was found not guilty and discharged.

Harold M. Horne, of Dixfield, indicted on the charge of manslaughter, was found not guilty by a drawn jury. The state charged the respondent with being criminally responsible for the death of Florence M. Legatto of Rumford, when his car hit the woman late Saturday evening, May 18. The accident occurred on the highway opposite the Grange Hall in Peru. It appeared that the woman, in attempting to cross the road to attend a dance, collided with the right front mud guard of a Ford operated by the respondent, who went with a girl companion from Rumford to the same dance.

The victim was rushed to the Community hospital in Rumford where she died the following Monday.

The state charged negligence on the part of the respondent. State witnesses testified that the car was traveling at 35 miles an hour, while the defense said 15 to 20 miles was the speed as he approached the hill. The verdict was not guilty and the respondent was discharged.

Sentences Imposed

Willis Ladd of Rumford for unlawful possession, the sentence of the lower court affirmed, $20 fine and costs, three months in jail and six months additional.

Frank Jannael of Rumford for unlawful possession, the sentence of the lower court affirmed $300 and costs, four months in jail and six months additional in default.

John Carun and Paul Berube of Lewiston, manufacturing and possession of a still continued for sentences as they are now serving time in the county jail.

Luciano Mariana of Rumford, unlawful possession $200 and costs, four months in jail, six months additional in default.

John Wiskont of Rumford for illegal transportation. He was sentenced to four months in jail, pay a fine of $200 and, in default, six months in jail additional.

Albert Walker of Fryeburg, indicted for larceny and also with his brother Raymond for breaking, entering and larceny will be turned over to the State Prison officials as he had violated probation from that institution. Raymond is in the State Hospital for observation, it was announced.

Vincent Noyes of Carthage who pleaded guilty with Willis Ladd to the charge of possession of liquor and manufacturing was placed on probation.

The charge of lawful possession against Anne Heath of Rumford was nolle prossed.

There was another “big story” that week, but it did not describe criminal events.

Pie Twelve Feet In Diameter Moved By Tractor.

Our New York Contributor Sends The Following Story Which Sounds Big

Apples to the number of 125 bushels were broadcast from baskets into a lower pie shell, as filling for the world’s largest pie which is to be displayed as a special feature of the 1929 Orleans County Fair.

The pie is almost nine inches deep and 12 ft. in diameter. In addition to the apples, which after paring, coring and slicing weighed about 35 pounds to the bushel, the monster pastry contains 600 pounds of flour, 500 pounds of sugar, 300 pounds of shortening and enough cinnamon, nutmeg and other ingredients to bring the total weight up to 3 tons as an advertisement of Orleans County apples, it is expected to be seen throughout the country in the movie news reels as a number of camera men cranked the proceedings when the apples were thrown in and upper crust put on, after which the gargantuan dish was hauled by tractors on the six supporting rails into the oven to simmer overnight.

Secretary Charles W. Howard has announced the cutting for 2 o’clock as the pie will be thoroughly baked in the early morning and will cool off for several hours. A feature of the cutting the largest piece of the largest piece of pie ala mode ever seen. A large slab of the pie will be covered with 5 gallons of ice cream and all the youngsters present will be asked to dive in, possibly with pitch forks and shovels, the pie was of use of familiar instruments on a scale which would stagger the imagination of the old-fashioned housewife who used the teaspoon and ounces of ingredients.

Bordering the pie, fallows of sweet pursues the even cut of its way sided by Sir Isaac Newton’s law of gravity and two rotary stumps in its dizzying height whence it falls again over the edge of a 12 foot precipice. More than 10,000 gallons of cider are used in the process and state troopers are present to guard rails to keep the improprietous and the Volkslanders from leaping into the cabaret.

It should be noted that great care has been taken that the above-quoted item appears exactly as it did in 1929.

So before next week’s column, go have a slice of pie.

