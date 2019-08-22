To the Editor:

Trump’s obvious disdain and panic for the realm of truthful civilized political discourse is indicative of a participant in that arena that is grossly intimidated by any instance of factual disclosure.

I do however have to definitely agree with Trump’s proclamation that he is the most transparent president in this nation’s history. He avails himself of every opportunity, at any public forum or media outlet to inadvertently expose himself as being a juvenile, babbling buffoon that is void of any logical concept of reality.

Trump’s rambling, incoherent, profanity laced rhetoric is indicative of a conflicted, self inflated egotist that is striving desperately but futilely to sanitize his despicably tarnished image, by striving to assign his own unbecoming characteristics to someone other than himself.

As Abraham Lincoln once said, “You can fool all the people some of the time, you can fool some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.

Trump as a self inflated pusillanimous prevaricator considers himself to be crafty and crooked enough to be able to fool all the people all the time, but as time goes by it will become apparent as to whether or not Trump is fooling the people or just himself.

Don Chase

Bethel

filed under: