LEWISTON — The Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice board of directors announced the recent appointments of three local professionals to the board.

James G. Joseph, MD, a retired internist who recently was affiliated with Bridgton Hospital and Central Maine Medical Center. Joseph received his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He received his post training at University Hospitals of Cleveland, Cleveland, Ohio, and the University of Connecticut Heath Center, Farmington, Connecticut. Joseph is a Diplomat of National Board of Examiners and the American Board of Internal Medicine. He had been a clinical instructor at the University of Connecticut Health Center and at health centers in New England. He received Central Maine Medical Center’s Family HEROES Award in 2013 for exceptional service.

Paul H. Andersen, CEO and vice chairman of Androscoggin Bank’s board of directors. Andersen has worked at Androscoggin Bank for 33 years, holding numerous positions. He is the chairman-elect of Androscoggin Bank beginning in 2020. Currently, he is chairman of Portland Trust Co.

His philanthropic service includes the Central Maine Community College Foundation board of directors; L/A Metro Chamber of Commerce board of directors; LA Advisory board member for Storm Warriors International; and memberships with the Lewiston Downtown Association and the First Congregational Church of New Gloucester. He is an alumnus of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, with a BS degree in business administration. In addition, he holds a graduate degree in banking and finance from the National School of Banking, Fairfield University, Fairfield, Connecticut.

Phillip L. Crowell Jr. is the Auburn assistant city manager. Previously he served as Auburn Police Department chief of police. He has served in interim positions in the Auburn City Manager’s Office and in law enforcement positions. Crowell has over 25 years of experience as a law enforcement officer and a detective with the Criminal Investigation Division. His experience in youth programs resulted in the creation of a police activities center (PAL) and other youth education and prevention programs.

Crowell co-founded the Not Here Justice in Action Network to bring awareness of human trafficking in collaboration with the U.S. Attorney General’s Office. He introduced national accreditations models, setting the Gold Standards of Excellence for the Auburn Police Department. He holds a BS in administration of justice from the University of Maine in Augusta and attended the FBI Academy at the University of Virginia, Quantico, Virginia. He is a U.S. Army veteran where he served as a military police officer.

To learn more about Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, including employment and volunteer opportunities, visit www.androcoggin.org or call the Marketing and Development Office at 207-777-7740, ext. 1311.

