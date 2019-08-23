Lewiston streets are in terrible shape. I have an idea that could be a win-win for both the city and the taxpayers.

First, put buying new trucks and equipment on hold for a couple years. From what I have been told, there are brand new trucks sitting at Lewiston Public Works not being used. I hope the newly hired director will do something about such ridiculous spending.

Second, I think winter salt purchase should be cut by at least 50%. That would leave more than enough to do the job. The way I figure it, that would leave about $2 million a year to fix the streets that could get away with a resurfacing. Just think how nice the streets would be in a few years.

Stop the spending where it isn’t needed.

I would like to see members of the City Council visit LPW unannounced, so they could see how many new vehicles are there.

It is just shameful.

Lewiston needs seven councilors like Mike Marcotte, if only to justify the purchases.

Councilors should do their jobs or step down.

Bob Pelletier, Lewiston

