HARRISON — Bishop Devadhar of the New England Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church has appointed Pastor Annie Baker-Streevy for another year at Calvary United Methodist Church in Lewiston with the addition of Bolsters Mills UMC in Harrison.

The Rev. Annie Baker-Streevy is an ordained elder in the New England Conference of the United Methodist Church. With a passion for ministry, justice, service (and coffee), Baker-Streevy has served with Calvary UMC and the community of Lewiston since July 1, 2015. Previously, she served as a student pastor at Urban Village Church, a radically inclusive United Methodist church plant in the heart of Chicago, and at United Church of Rogers Park, a diverse United Methodist church in Chicago passionate about social justice.

Baker-Streevy holds a Master of Divinity with a concentration in congregational leadership from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology with a minor in philosophy from the Commonwealth Honors College at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Baker-Streevy is originally from Worcester, Massachusetts, and has a heart for New England. She grew up in the United Methodist Church and felt her call to ordained ministry at the age of 14 while camping with her family. The churches will provide worship and ministry in a new way. Calvary will become a “Harbor Church” where both Bolsters Mills and Calvary will share resources and empower laity to do ministry in a new way in central Maine.

The first contract for the Harbor Church/Cooperative Parish is with Bolsters Mills UMC. Baker-Streevy will function as a coordinating pastor and spend her time as a preaching, teaching and administrative pastor for Calvary and Bolsters Mills. Bolsters Mills will contribute financially to Calvary for part of Baker-Streevy’s time, and the churches will work on live-streaming worship services, having shared Bible studies and learning from each others’ mission programs.

All are welcome to attend worship or ministry activities.

