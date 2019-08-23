REGIONAL — This year, students living at home and traveling to higher education in either Farmington or Lewiston~Auburn have a good, affordable, reliable alternative to driving or carpooling available to them.
The Western Maine Transportation Services GreenLine commuter bus takes just over an hour to travel between Farmington and Lewiston~Auburn, with stops along the way in Turner, Livermore, Livermore Falls , Jay and Wilton.
The bus schedule is designed to accommodate students getting to classes at either the University of Maine at Farmington or Central Maine Community College and, although a transfer to the citylink bus in Lewiston would be required also to Bates and to the University of Southern Maine’s L/A campus.
“During the trip, in either direction, students riding the bus can do schoolwork, catch up on social media or news using the free on-board Wi-Fi, or maybe get a little extra sleep,” said WMTS Community Relations Director, Craig Zurhorst.
Zurhorst continued, “We’ve been told by a number of students that they want to take advantage of the bus to save money on both transportation and housing and have a more reliable way to get to classes than relying on friends or family members.”
The maximum fare is $5.00 each way and can be as little as $3.00, depending on where riders board the bus, or the use of commuter cards that may provide a discount for a purchase of $50 or greater.
For more information go to wmtsbus.org, or call 800-393-9335 selection 1.
