“Hooray for Hollywood!” was the theme of this year’s Oquossoc Day on August 17th. How does a town celebrate itself? Well if it’s Oquossoc, it’s always a little different. This year’s fancy theme was Hollywood and whether the pups were dressed up for the doggie parade or the water skier dressed as Marilyn Monroe the people in between that were simply dressed for summer were surely entertained as much they would be in a Hollywood production. Each year this town party seems to grow with events and attendance. Hooray for Oquossoc!