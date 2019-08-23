Physician-assisted suicide advocates did nothing in their emotional appeals to educate the public about hospice and palliative care. During a listening seminar (July 8) sponsored by the Maine Hospice Council and Center for End-of-Life Care, one participant asked why there were so few questions asked about LD 1313, An Act to Enact the Maine Death with Dignity Act, when it was being debated in the Legislature, before it was signed by Gov. Janet Mills. In fact, the public may not have heard the data reported by other states that demonstrated how there is no dignity in physician-assisted suicide.

Any person, 18 years old and older, can ask for the procedure if the 13 pages of criteria are met and a physician is willing to sign the prescription for the toxic drug cocktail.

Those people who falsely believe that this procedure is somehow going to be compassionate for those with dementia-related illnesses are wrong, because competency must be verified before the procedure can be authorized.

People who have swallowing disorders related to their terminal disease will be unable to swallow the drugs. Moreover, the procedure doesn’t always work. Those are facts.

I offer my gratitude to the coalition that is filing for a recall of LD 1313 because, if nothing else, a referendum will allow for a vetting of facts. Compassionate hospice and palliative care advocates will be given a forum during public debates.

Kudos to Sen. Angus King for co-sponsoring the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act.

Juliana L’Heureux, Topsham

