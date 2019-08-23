MONDAY, Aug. 26

LEWISTON — Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

LEWISTON — Planning Board, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. Agenda includes a development review of a proposed 33-unit housing project at the former Pamco Mill on Beech Street; a contract rezoning request from the redevelopment team of the Continental Mill; and a contract rezoning request from Central Maine Power on Merrill Road.

TUESDAY, Aug. 27

AUBURN — Neighborhood meeting to discuss parking in the area of the Auburn Public Library, and Troy and Spring streets, 4 p.m. at the Auburn Public Library.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28

AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners, 7:30 a.m. in the main office at 20 Great Falls Plaza.

AUBURN — Farmers’ Market, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, 131 Main St.

AUBURN — Lewiston-Auburn Complete Streets Committee, 6 p.m. in the community room at Auburn Hall.

FRIDAY, Aug. 30

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Art Walk LA, 5 to 8 p.m. in multiple locations in downtown Lewiston and Auburn.

