The Directors of the Wilhelm Reich Infant Trust, which owns and operates the Wilhelm Reich Museum in Rangeley, want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributed to the Variety Show at Lakeside Theater Rangeley on Monday, August 19th to benefit The Wilhelm Reich Museum. We wish to thank The Rangeley Friends of the Arts for donating the theater and all services, all the ladies of The Moose Creek Cloggers, who are from all over Franklin County, singer Charlie Bruce from Stratton, singer Victoria Burbank and her son John Burbank, both from Lexington, Rangeley’s own bass player Mike Schrader, and singers Anne Mather from Rangeley and Katie Tressler from Rangeley and CT. You all were wonderful. Everyone who came to the show enjoyed it so much. We also want to thank everyone who attended the show. We appreciate your support.

Monies raised will be used to make needed improvements on the two rental units that support the Wilhelm Reich Museum.

With all best wishes and our sincerest thank you.

The Directors of the Wilhelm Reich Infant Trust

Ken Baker, D.O. Skowhegan, Me

Patricia Estrada, Mexico City Mexico

Mary Henderson, Stratton, Me

Renata Reich Moise, Hancock, Me

Amy Sabsowitz, Philadelphia, PA

David Silver, Spencertown, NY

James Strick, Ph.D., Philadelphia, PA

Brian Warren, Rangeley, Me

