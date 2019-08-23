100 years ago: 1919

Work was started yesterday preparatory to the paving of Dennison Street, Auburn. The surface is being removed from the section between Dennison Street bridge and Winter Street. In this section, a crew also started work yesterday, for the construction of a sidewalk on the easterly side of Brookside Circle. Paving of stones screened from the gravel, taken from Pleasant Street has been laid on School Street and rolled in with the steam roller of the John C. Collins Construction Co.

50 years ago: 1969

The home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Berry, Merrow Road, Auburn, was the scene recently of a penny carnival for muscular dystrophy. The children enjoyed games, pony rides and refreshments, and sold used games, toys, jewelry and books and a junior grade white elephant table. Merchants supplied prizes for the games and the day earned $51.22 for muscular dystrophy. Paul Berry was carnival ringmaster and his helpers were Richard Berry, Jerry, Laurie, Wendy and Cheryl Haynes, Kelly McMorrow, Kay Tingley, David, Julie, and Timmy Jacobs, June Verrill, Mary, and John Tarr, Tony and Lisa Rybeck.

25 years ago: 1994

Three sewer main projects recently approved by the Auburn Sewerage District are progressing well, trustees were told Tuesday at their regular monthly meeting. First, Superintendent Normand Lamie told the board that work was unexpectedly already underway on Winter Street, where work began Monday on a sewer main re-placement that will see 500 feet of new mains installed, he said. The old Winter Street sewer mains had been plagued with clogs and backups because of tree roots growing inside them.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: