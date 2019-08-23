The Margaritas Summer Band Series will present Maine singer-songwriter and recording artist and radio personality Xander Nelson and his band on Saturday, Aug. 24. Nelson is well known throughout Southern and Central Maine as a WCYY radio personality and with his band. The group will bring a variety of hard driving rock classics and their own originals to the stage from 7 to 11 p.m. Band members are: Nelson, guitar/vocals; Manny Urgiles, guitar; Grant Dodge, bass; Chuck Martin, drums and BVox. There is no cover charge. Margaritas is at 180 Center St., Auburn.
