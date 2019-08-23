Born: 1929

FARMINGTON – Marion A. Singer, 89, a resident of Livermore, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 30, 1929, in Livermore, the daughter of Elmer H. Gordon and Mildred V. (Carver) Gordon.

She attended Leavitt Institute. On March 22, 1975, she married Roger H. Singer. She worked for Tri Town Cleaners and Livermore Shoe, Norwalk, Bass and Etonic Shoe Companies. She enjoyed playing cards, going out to eat with friends and traveling with senior groups. She is survived by her sisters, Helen Fitzherbert of Livermore Falls and Linda St. Laurent and her husband Norman of East Livermore, her brothers, Stanley Gordon and his wife Robena of Turner and Russell Gordon and his wife Brenda of Wales; her stepson Sheldon Singer of Norway and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister and brother-in-law, Roberta and Doug Mason.

The family would like to thank Sandy Fitzherbert for all her care for Marion, the staff at Edgewood Manor and the Doctors and Nurses at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Rd., Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

