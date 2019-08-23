With the assistance of the Veterans Adaptive Sports & Training Program, 18 of Maine Veterans’ Home South Paris residents were able to enjoy a day of archery. VAST works with veterans with physical and visual disabilities in sports and physical activities, regardless of skill level. The nonprofit home is fortunate to work in conjunction with VAST for its second year, thanks to the instructions of Kristina Sabasteanski and Rob McAleer, who are also veterans. Pictured is Marine Corps veteran Bill Berger and Sabasteanski, director of VAST.
