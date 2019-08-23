Charges
Lewiston
- Scott Libby, 32, of 81 Horton St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:44 a.m. Friday at 84 Horton St.
- Devin Bell, 19, of 161 College St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:17 a.m. Friday on Main Street.
Auburn
- Tara Burton, 38,of 32 Cook St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on a charge of failure to pay restitution, 4:57 a.m. Friday at that address.
- Thomas Jordan, 35, of 87 Snell Hill Road, Turner, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 12:23 p.m. Friday at Center Street and Stetson Road.
- Braulio, Domingos, 26, of 62 State St., Portland, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:18 p.m. Friday on High Street.
Androscoggin County
- Anthony Jordan, 31, of 932 College St., Lewiston, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release, 8 p.m. Thursday at 154 Allen Pond Road, Greene.
- Corey Wakefield, 30, of 2 Sand Hill, Leeds, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault, 3:13 p.m. Friday at that address.
- Wesley Buck, 33, of 98 Snell Hill Road, Turner, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 3 p.m. Friday in Livermore Falls.
