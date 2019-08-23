Charges

Lewiston

  • Isaiah Perry, 19, of 61 Webster St., on a warrant charging violating conditions of release, 9:08 p.m. Tuesday, at that address.
  • Joshua Chabot, 23, of 1968 Lisbon St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, at that address.

Auburn

  • Samatha Zeininger, 36, of 16 Drummond St., on charge of theft and violating bail, 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, at that address.

Androscoggin County

  • David Mockler, 20, of 1 Fortin Ave., Lisbon, arrested by Sabattus police on a warrant charging violating conditions of release, 11:13 p.m. Tuesday at Cumberland Farms.
