Charges
Lewiston
- Isaiah Perry, 19, of 61 Webster St., on a warrant charging violating conditions of release, 9:08 p.m. Tuesday, at that address.
- Joshua Chabot, 23, of 1968 Lisbon St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, at that address.
Auburn
- Samatha Zeininger, 36, of 16 Drummond St., on charge of theft and violating bail, 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, at that address.
Androscoggin County
- David Mockler, 20, of 1 Fortin Ave., Lisbon, arrested by Sabattus police on a warrant charging violating conditions of release, 11:13 p.m. Tuesday at Cumberland Farms.
