MADRID – Old Home Sunday at Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid, is on Sunday, August 25. On this day the “Church in the Wildwood” celebrates not only the founding fathers of the church, but all who have made the ongoing ministry of this church possible.

A potluck picnic will be at noon – rain or shine. Bring your place setting, beverage and a dish to share. The worship service starts at 1 p.m.; Reverend John Gensel of the Dixfield Congregational Church will be the guest speaker. This will be the last official summer worship service for this year.

However, the annual Hymn Sing will be September 8 at 7 p.m., providing an opportunity for the original kerosene lamps to shine in all their glory. The Sandy River Ramblers will perform a benefit concert September 29, 2 p.m.

The church is the perfect venue for their Blue Grass and Gospel music. There is also special worship service Thanksgiving morning at 10 a.m. We close the year with a Candlelight Christmas Service on December 22 at 3 p.m. Reeds Mill Church welcomes all! For more information call 639-2713 or go to reedsmillchurch.org.

