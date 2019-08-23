LIVERMORE – An 88-year-old Rumford man died Friday afternoon after a boating accident dumped him in the water on Brettuns Pond.

Two other people, a man and woman, made it to shore and survived, officials said.

Investigators from the Maine Warden Service were investigating the 1 p.m. drowning, which occurred in an area of the pond near Route 108.

The name of the victim was not being released as investigators sought the dead man’s family to make notification.

Acting Sgt. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service said the victim had been a passenger in the small aluminum boat with an electric motor. The boat was operated by another man while a woman described as “older” was also a passenger.

At about 1 p.m., it was reported that all three were in the water after the boat overturned. Early reports were that the three made it to shore near Briggs Lane and that someone attempted to perform CPR on the 88-year-old.

The Warden Service was continuing to investigate the drowning later Friday. It was not immediately clear what caused the boat to overturn.

This story will be updated.

