WILTON — A Washington Township man was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine Wednesday after drug agents intercepted a pair packages coming in from California.

Police said the packages contained more than two kilograms of a powdery substance that testing revealed to be methamphetamine.

The packages had been addressed to Robin Cobb, a 46-year-old who lives at 1604 Weld Road, police said. When Cobb arrived at the Wilton Post Office to pick up his packages, he was seized by postal inspectors and investigators from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

When Cobb was questioned at the Wilton Police station, he told investigators that the packages contained Isopropylbenzylamine, a legal substance, which he uses to clean headlights for other people. He told police he pays about $150 for a kilogram of the substance, ordering it online.

Police further tested the powder and again found it to be methamphetamine. Cobb was arrested, charged with aggravated trafficking in a scheduled drug, and taken to the Franklin County Jail in Farmington.

While being booked, Cobb reportedly told investigators to “tell Crandall you guys finally got me.”

Darrell Crandall is the MDEA’s northern commander.

According to court documents, drug agents began investigating after Farmington police notified the agency that Cobb had been manufacturing and distributing meth from his home.

According to the court documents, the investigation was aided by a confidential information who told police that he had been selling meth for Cobb. It was the informant, according to the documents, that told police Cobb had been getting shipments from China.

Cobb was being held at the Franklin County Jail on Friday.

