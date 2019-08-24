Watching the news has taken a back seat for me. Another shooting somewhere in the United States with an AK-47 or some type of assault weapon with large-capacity-type clips.

The only time the NRA gets involved is when changing the Second Amendment is mentioned.

Being a gun owner myself, I don’t need an assault-style weapon, like I am going to make a beach front landing on Rangeley Lake or Popham Beach.

People panic when they are facing a new law on gun control. I have seen it in my own family.

How about making a new law that when a person purchases an assault-style weapon, he or she must show proof of belonging to a hunting club or gun club that is located in town or state? If I have to purchase a license to fish, hunt or trap, or show proof of insurance when I register my vehicle, then how simple would it be to make such a requirement into law?

I know there are going to be some whiners out there, but if anyone has a better idea, they should share it, not just sit on their thumbs like the NRA and do nothing except ask for more money.

John Stevens, North Monmouth

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles