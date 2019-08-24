AUBURN — Race three of the Greater L-A Triple Crown 5K Series will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, starting at the Rollerdrome, 12 Riverside Drive.

The 5K run begins at 8:30 a.m. on Riverside Drive, where traffic delays are expected.

Registration on race day is $25.

The runners will cross Bernard Lown Peace Bridge into Lewiston, turn left on Oxford Street and head into Simard-Payne Memorial Park. Runners will loop through the park, cross the Auburn Riverwalk Bridge and turn right onto the Riverwalk in Auburn, go behind Festival Plaza and return to Main Street through a tunnel near Gritty McDuff’s.

Runners will turn right and cross Longley Bridge, head up Main Street in Lewiston, and turn right on Canal Street, which will be closed to traffic. They will continue all the way to Locust Street. From there, runners will turn right and head downhill to Lincoln Street, make another right and run to Cedar Street, turn left and run back over Bernard Lown Peace Bridge. Turning left on Riverside Drive, they will finish in front of the Rollerdrome.

The Lown Bridge will be closed to all motor vehicle traffic from 7:55 to 9:30 a.m. to accommodate runners.

Proceeds from this year’s Bridge Run will go to the Bridge Run Foundation for scholarships for local teens to participate in outdoor activities.

Motorists are urged to be cautious of runners Sunday morning.

For more information about the race, go to: triplecrown5k.com/labridgerun.

