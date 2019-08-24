100 years ago: 1919

Turner schools will open; August 25 this year with the exception of those at the Center and West Turner Schools which will open the first week in September. Several of the children who attend West Turner are lust recovering from whooping cough and are not yet able to begin school work. The Center School will have a specially trained teacher this year known as the “helping teacher,” Miss Nellie D. Michaels, formerly of Canton High School, will hold this position. Miss Michaels has taught in rural schools and graded schools also. She is a graduate of Bates College and is taking a special course this summer under the supervision of the State Department. On Mondays, she will be at school at the Center but Miss Michaels will be available for assistance to any other teacher in town.

50 years ago: 1969

The Lincoln School in Auburn, now that it is not being used by the school department for classrooms, may be utilized by the Androscoggin County Task Force to operate a year-round Head Start program at the school, according to School Superintendent Lewis E. Webber. Webber will make his recommendation and report on the use or the building when the Auburn School Committee meets on Sept, 3,

25 years ago: 1994

The Festival de Joie Committee will hold a meeting for all volunteers who participated in the recent festival. This informational meeting will take place at the Knights of Columbus building. 150 East Ave., beginning at 7 p.m tonight. The purpose of the meeting is to critique the past festival and brainstorm ideas for the next event.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

