LEWISTON – Billy-Jack “Bill” Gagnon, 44, of Mechanic Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born Aug. 3, 1975, the son of David Edward Gagnon Sr. and Sue Gagnon.

Bill was a hard worker. He took pride in owning and operating his own company, Big Timber Building & Remodeling. He loved the work he did and kept albums to show his work off.

In 1999, he became a father to his absolute pride and joy, Hannah. He looked forward to every moment he had with his girl. He often bragged about her to everyone he saw.

Survivors include, his daughter, Hannah Gagnon; four brothers, David Gagnon, Nick Gagnon and his wife, Nicole, Thomas Gagnon and Wayne Harris; one sister, June Gagnon; many cousins, nieces and nephews and countless other family and friends. Bill will be deeply missed.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his aunt, Valeda Edwards, and all of his grandparents.

