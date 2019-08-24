Androscoggin County

• Michael Swisher, 57, of Buckfield, on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, 5:10 p.m. Friday on Route 117 in Turner.

• Jowanna Melo, 24, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:06 a.m. Saturday on Duff Road in Poland.

Auburn

• Samantha Leonard, 40, of Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Friday on Broad Street.

• Michael Clark, 36, of Auburn, on a charge of operating after suspension, 9:17 p.m. Friday on Main Street.

• Ryan Poulin, 33, of Norway, on three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs with prior convictions and two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, 2:21 a.m. Saturday at 63 center St.

Lewiston

• Donald Bourget, 56, transient, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Birch and Blake streets.

• Gerard Gagne, 52, of Lewiston, on a charge of indecent conduct, 7 p.m. Friday at 10 East Ave.

