A large barn stocked with hay burned down in Clinton on Saturday night, displacing residents who lived in an adjoining apartment.

Clinton Fire Chief Travis Leary pronounced the structure “a total loss” on Sunday morning. There were no reported injuries.

His department responded around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday to a fully involved fire at the barn, which he estimated to have measured 50 by 80 feet.

Nine mutual-aid departments responded to the fire, and for the next six hours they ran water to the structure from a hydrant located at least a mile away.

The blaze was extinguished around 1 a.m. The barn was destroyed, and a mother and her four children displaced, with the Red Cross on scene to help.

Leary said the family had rented out space in the barn to board horses. All of the animals were saved from the fire.

The fire chief said he would probably rule the cause “accidental,” most likely due to stored hay.