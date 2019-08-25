AUGUSTA – Robert A. Vachon, 62, a resident of Lewiston, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Togus Veterans Hospital in Augusta. He was born Nov. 2, 1956, in Lewiston, the son of Fernand Vachon and Laura (Lavigne) Vachon. He attended school in Lewiston. Robert served in the U.S. Army. Throughout the years he worked as a self-employed mechanic and enjoyed working on cars. He is survived by his former wife-companion, Ruth Vachon of Lewiston; his children, Jennifer Moody and husband, Craig, of Madawaska, Timothy Vye of Litchfield, Tony Vachon of Turner, Jason Vachon, Eric Vachon, Joshua Vachon all of Lewiston, and Heidi Vachon of Norway, grandchildren, Kaitlyn Vye, Briana Moody, Craig Moody, Drew Vachon and Lucas Vachon; siblings, Janet Elliott of Oxford, Marc Vachon of Norway, Kim Moreau and husband Richard of Jay, and Jamie Vachon and companion Kelly Grover of Hartford; also, many nieces and nephews and his two beloved cats, Jade and Lilly. He was predeceased by his parents, his son, Robbie Vachon and brother, Fernand Vachon. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral service with full military honors will be held 1 p.m., Friday, August 30, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill Road, Sabattus, Maine.

