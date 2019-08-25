AUBURN – Rodney C. Jennings, 76, a resident of Leeds, passed away Friday, August 23, at Clover Manor Nursing Home in Auburn. He was born Jan. 29, 1943, in Livermore, the son of Carl Jennings and Florence (Morris) Jennings. He was a graduate of Leavitt Institute in Turner. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1965. On May 2, 1964, at the Methodist Church of Livermore Falls, he married Linda Kelley. She passed away May 5, 2019. Rodney was an equipment operator in the salvage yard at International Paper Company until his retirement in 2004. He was past president of the Maine Cattle Association and enjoyed showing steers at the local agricultural fairs. His highlight every year was Fryeburg Fair. He was a member of the Winthrop American Legion, and the Amvets Post 33 in Jay and the Oriental Star Lodge in Livermore. He also served as Maine State Representative for Leeds, Wayne, Livermore, and Livermore Falls. He is survived by his sons, Laurence C. Jennings of Lewiston and Carey J. Jennings of Gardiner, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; brothers, Randall Jennings and wife, Ellen, of Florida, Ryan Jennings and wife, Kathy, of Bowdoinham, Rick Jennings and wife, Karen, of Leeds and Greg Jennings of Lisbon. He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Linda. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comFuneral services with full military honors will be held Thursday, August 29, 11 a.m., at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, at the funeral home. Military organizations will meet at 6:15 p.m., at the funeral home. Members of the Oriental Star Lodge will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment at a later date at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine.

