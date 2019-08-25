Sloan Gould, 8, of Auburn sprints to the finish line Sunday morning with her father, Josh, during the L-A Bridge Run in Auburn. About 600 runners and walkers participated in the third and final race of the 2019 Greater L-A Triple Crown 5K Series. The Gould family, including Sarah and Flynn, 2, at left, ran all three of the triple crown events. Proceeds raised from L-A Bridge Run Foundation sent one Auburn Middle School student and three teens from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine Auburn/Lewiston Clubhouse on a nine-day adventure with Outward Bound this summer. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
About 600 runners and walkers cross the Bernard Lown Peace Bridge on Sunday morning during the L-A Bridge Run in Auburn.
Deb Morin-Ouellette of Poland crosses the Bernard Lown Peace Bridge on Sunday morning during the L-A Bridge Run in Auburn.
About 600 runners and walkers crossed the Bernard Lown Peace Bridge on Sunday morning during the L-A Bridge Run in Auburn.
Jessica Elias of Lewiston celebrates Sunday morning with her 9-year-old daughter, Isabella, after the two finished the L-A Bridge Run in Auburn.
