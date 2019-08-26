AUBURN — A motorcyclist from Gray was listed in critical condition Monday night at a Lewiston hospital, one day after he crashed his bike on Hotel Road, according to officials.

Deputy Chief Tim Cougle of the Auburn Police Department said Monday that Matthew Smith, 27, remained at Central Maine Medical Center.

A nursing supervisor said Smith was in critical condition.

Witnesses reported the accident happened in a no-passing zone as Smith was riding south at the intersection of Hotel and Poland Spring roads, Cougle said.

“According to witnesses, he attempted to pass a line of vehicles and ended up laying the bike down,” Cougle said.

Smith reportedly was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: