YARMOUTH — Entries are open for the 11th annual Yarmouth Art Festival, to be held Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 23 to 26, at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road. Entries close at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

This juried show is exclusively for Maine artists, and has become a respected and popular event for artists and art lovers alike. Jurors for the 2019 show will be Bob Keyes, arts writer for the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, and Peg Golden, founder and former owner of Greenhut Gallery in Portland. Both were jurors for the 2018 show.

Submissions are done online at www.yarmouthartfestival.com. Instructions and rules are on the website, or email [email protected]

The 2019 show will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 23 to 25, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. An artists’ reception, including music and refreshments, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday Oct. 24. Admission will be free for the festival and the reception, with donations accepted

The 2018 show featured 94 Maine artists, from York to Old Town to Kingfield, exhibiting 165 pieces, selected from nearly 500 submitted. A total of 49 pieces were sold.

The juried show was created in 2009 as a unique venue for Maine artists, and features painting, drawing, sculpture and photography.

Entry fees and sale commissions support St. Bart’s programs, including contributions and member support of local community services.

