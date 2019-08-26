- Joseph S. Boothby, 29, Livermore Falls, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Aug. 19, Jay Police Department.
- Neil Andrew Rackliff, 60, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Aug. 20, $250 cash bail, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Andrew R. Small, 18, Jay, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus over posted speed limit, Aug. 20, $400 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Brent T. Adams, 45, Kingfield, warrant operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, Aug. 20, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Scott J. Lavoie, 53, Wilton, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 20, $200 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Ronald W. Lapoint, 60, Portland, unlawful possession schedule W drug, Aug. 20, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Preston R. Riley, 18, Wilton, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 20, $200 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Zachary Michael Armstrong, 19, Wilton, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 20, $200 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Lucretia Ann Raymond, 53, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Aug. 20, Jay Police Department.
- Robin D. Cobb, 46, Washington Township, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, Aug. 21, $30,000 cash bail, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
- Dustin Michael Towers, 31, Jay, harassment, Aug. 24, $300 cash bail, Maine State Police.
- Darrus O. Grate, 30, Phippsburg, operating under the influence, Aug. 25, Farmington Police Department.
- Austin D. Simmons, 20, New Sharon, domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, Aug. 25, $150 cash bail, Maine State Police.
- Kevin J. Farrington, 19, Jay, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 25, personal recognizance bail and supervised release agreement, Wilton Police Department.
- Justin Daniel Brooks, 28, Wilton, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus over posted speed limit, Aug. 25, $300 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Tammy A. Jordan, 39, Jay, operating under the influence, Aug. 25, $250 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
