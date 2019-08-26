AUBURN — A Gray man was left with “very serious, life-threatening injuries” after a Hotel Road motorcycle crash on Sunday, according to police.

Deputy Chief Tim Cougle said Matthew Smith, 27, of Gray was taken to Central Maine Medical Center shortly after 1 p.m.

“According to witnesses, he attempted to pass a line of vehicles and ended up laying the bike down,” said Cougle.

Smith was not wearing a helmet. Cougle said witnesses reported it happened in a no passing zone as he traveled southbound, at the intersection of Hotel Road and Poland Spring Road.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

