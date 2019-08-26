100 years ago: 1919

All through the hours of Monday morning a stream of young women who resemble, or believe they resemble, Mary Plekford of motion picture fame passed through the lobby of the Empire Theater and registered their names. All are to be photographed, beginning tomorrow, and the one who upon the screen most resembles tho real Mary — each is to have 15 feet of motion picture all to herself — will receive a prize of $50. Also — although no promises are made — it would surprise nobody if one got an opportunity, should she no desire, to do real acting in a real studio.

50 years ago: 1969

Lewiston Department of Recreation summer program closed today after a full week program which saw thousands of children taking part in daily and special programs. The special programs included track, pageants, talent shows and drama productions, National Hula Hoop Competition and special playground events such as a tetherball contest, checker tournaments, foul shooting competition and other social events along with the daily playground schedule.

25 years ago: 1994

Central Maine Power has announced that it will begin phasing in a new meter reading schedule over the next four months beginning Sept. 1. The Lewiston-Bridgton area, which represents approximately 83,000 customers, will be the first affected by the change. The service area encompasses an area bordered by Upton to the north, Gray to the south, Wales to the east and Stow to the west. Other service areas will be phased in by December. Once the change is implemented, CMP will begin reading meters every other month instead of monthly.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

