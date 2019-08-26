AUBURN — No injuries were reported Monday afternoon after a Lewiston man swerved across four lanes of traffic on Center Street to avoid a collision and crashed into a display vehicle at an automobile dealership.

Sgt. Nathan Westleigh of the Auburn Police Department said Richard Ouellette, 55, of Lewiston was driving north on Center Street, toward Turner, when Charlene Powers, 53, of Lewiston, driving south on Center Street, swerved to avoid hitting a car that had stopped in traffic in front of W.D. Matthews Machinery Co. at 901 Center St.

Westleigh said Powers struck the back of Ouellette’s vehicle, sending him careening across four lanes of traffic and into a red SUV on display at Emerson Chevrolet.

Witnesses said Ouellette’s vehicle “just about drove up and over the car. He was pretty much airborne.”

Westleigh said nobody was injured in the accident.

Ouellette’s truck had to be towed from the scene.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: