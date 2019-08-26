PERU — Voters will go to the polls Sept. 17 to decide whether to take money from surplus to repair highway equipment.

The warrant articles approved by selectpersons Aug. 19 are for $16,500 to fix a 2007 John Deere backhoe and $8,000 to repair a 1997 International dump/plow truck.

Polls will be open from noon to 7 p.m. at the Town Office. At the same time, residents will vote a third time on a budget for RSU 56.

On Aug. 5, voters rejected a third request from selectmen for a new six-wheeler for the Highway Department.

“I felt that the citizens had voted it down and we shouldn’t go back out to the voters with the same article,” board Chairperson Raquel Welch said.

Road Commissioner Brad Hutchings said $16,500 is needed to make the backhoe mechanically safe.

The dump/plow truck was leaking a gallon of oil and hour when it was parked at the end of winter, he said.

