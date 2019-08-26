Androscoggin County

• Joshua Barker, 39, of Smithfield, Utah, on a charge of operating after suspension, 6:30 p.m. Monday at North River Road in Auburn.

Auburn

• Steven Fortier, 59, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:46 p.m. Sunday at 56 West Darmouth St.

• Tristen Hayman, 23, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 2:50 a.m. Monday at 52 Hampshire St.

• Amanda Garner, 39, of Auburn, on a charge of theft, 11:20 a.m. Monday at Walmart.

