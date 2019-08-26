DEAR SUN SPOTS: You recently wrote about a fundraising scrapbooking event for John Murphy Homes. I cannot attend, but would love to donate supplies they can sell at the event to raise more money. Is there a person organizing the event who I can contact?

— Cathy, Lewiston

ANSWER: Yes! I have reached out to Corinne in Lewiston and you may contact her at [email protected] for more information about the scrapbooking event publicized in the Aug. 21 Sun Spots. If you are a Facebook user, you can also send a private message to her at Stamping with Corinne.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m asking for donations for a yard sale we’re going to hold at Bolster Heights Residential Care Facility in Auburn on Sept. 20. All proceeds will go into a Resident Council Trust Fund and are used for Christmas and birthday gifts and more. Please call 784-1364 for more information.

— Austie, no town

ANSWER: Sun Spots has been helping this assisted living facility at 26 Bolster St. for years with getting the word out about their events and needs. The caregivers there give their patients glimmers of joy in their daily lives. Contact the facility to look into all the ways there are for you to help out.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Our Lady of the Rosary Christmas Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Maxwell-Gill Hall, 131 High St. in Sabattus. Vendors and crafters can rent a space with an 8-foot table for $25. Please contact me at 754-1018 if you are interested.

— Angela, no town

ANSWER: In case you don’t realize it, Christmas is only five months away and all the craft fairs associated with the holidays are coming. Is your organization looking for vendors and crafters, volunteers, or donations? Let me know!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Rumford Senior Citizens is looking for a caterer in the Rumford area for our annual Christmas Party. If you know of any, please call us at 364-7711 from 9 a.m. to noon. Please leave a message and we will get back to you.

We would also like to let people know that we are now back in Rumford at 60 Lowell St. and will have nickel bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. If you are looking for a great group to spend the afternoon with, we would like you to drop in.

And thank you, Sun Spots, for helping us get the word out about our annual trip. We filled the bus! Thank you!

ANSWER: Hey readers, please send Sun Spots your recommendations for stellar caterers who cover the Rumford area! I’ll add them to the Rolodex.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for someone to repair my patio furniture. The strappings have dried up and fallen off.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: There are kits available at hardware stores to repair this furniture and I am putting your request out into Sun Spots Land so perhaps a handy person who has some experience would be willing to help you. Readers, please send us your advice!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

