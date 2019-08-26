OXFORD — Please join the Uptown Cruizahs Car Club on Saturday, September 14 at Tractor Supply, Route 26, Oxford for its end-of-season cruise-in from 10 am to 3 pm. Club members will be busy throughout the day providing fantastic food at a reasonable prices. While you’re there take a chance on the 50/50 pot and over $500 in other prizes.

And of course, spend some time visiting with folks who will be displaying their antique, classic or customized vehicles. Lots of fun for the whole family, so bring a chair and sit a spell and enjoy the festivities! As with the Monday night cruise nights, this event will be held weather permitting. Proceeds will benefit Camp Sunshine, Responsible Pet Care, Christmas For Kids and South Paris Veterans Home. For more information Dan Tripp at 890-8778 or Garry Allen at 595-2691. Hope to see you there!

