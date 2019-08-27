AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library has announced the teen events scheduled for September.

Maine Job Corps: Teens and new adults (ages 16 to 24). Take part in an experience in the Job Corp. Contact Cathie Gavett of the Maine Job Corps, 207-458-5369, to find out more about the program and who is eligible. She will arrange a time to meet at the Auburn Public Library.

Homework Help for Teens: Whether teens need help getting organized or are looking for assistance in a particular subject, there is someone ready to help. This year the tutor will be available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, contact Donna at 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or email her at [email protected]

Teen Anime Club: From 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, Androscoggin Community Room. Teens, ages 12 to 18, who are interested in watching, discussing and/or drawing Anime are invited. The program will take place once a month, usually on the first Wednesday and will include a small snack.

Teens! Safe Voices: From 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in the Teen Space. Each month Jennifer from Safe Voices! will visit the Teen Space to chat about relationships and work on projects. The program is for teens ages 12 to 18.

Teen Tech Tuesday CREATE!: From 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Meet in the CREATE! Media Lab one Tuesday a month to explore what the Media Lab has to offer. Start a new project or use this time to continue work on something previously started.

Teens! Gaming Hour: From 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 11 and 25, Androscoggin Community Room. The Xbox and Wii will be set up with games, along with board and card games and puzzles. Teens are welcome to bring their own games, but only those rated T (Teen) and E (Everyone) will be allowed. Gaming Hour is for teens ages 12 to 18 and will include a small snack.

