BETHEL — The Bethel Area Nonprofit Collaborative (BANC) announces it has received its status as an independent 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization and changed its name to CORE: Inspiring Community. CORE unites member organizations and local citizens to cultivate an engaged and thriving community. Through community-wide initiatives, CORE delivers resources, programming, networking events and mentorship opportunities that bring businesses and people together to build and inspire community.

CORE will continue to offer programs and services locally in the greater Bethel region and expand its reach to rural communities in Maine and neighboring New Hampshire.

CORE offers monthly Coffee Chats on topics related to fundraising, marketing and development, held the first Wednesday of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at The Gem. On Sept. 4, guest presenter Annie Reiter of Connect! Consulting will share tips and strategies on grant writing. To stay up to date on future chats, workshops, trainings and events, visit www.inspirecore.org and like the Facebook page www.facebook.com/Coreinspirecommunity/.

To learn more about CORE, join the CORE Launch Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.Thursday, Sept. 12, at The Gem. For more information, contact Executive Director Amy Scott at 207-357-3189 or [email protected]

