DEAR SUN SPOTS: About three weeks ago I found a gold, man’s ring in the middle of the street at Davis and Granite streets in Auburn. It was in a small Ziploc bag and had been run over several times. It has an inscription inside the band. I hung a poster at that site, but no one has responded. I would love to return the ring to its owner so please call me at 910-742-2680 and tell me the inscription to identify it.

— Ellie, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will hold a Rock(ing Chair)-a-Thon from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Sumner Fire Department on Main Street, which is Route 219.

Women will be rocking to the oldies and tag teaming for frequent breaks. We are looking for pledges from the public. One can pledge a set amount or so much per hour, whatever they choose. We are inviting the public to enjoy the music as well. Come join us for some fun. All proceeds benefit the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department. To pledge, donate, or for more information, please contact me at 577-4271. This should be a rocking good event!

Thank you, Sun Spots, for all you do.

— Charlotte, Sumner

ANSWER: This sounds adorable! I just love the idea and may use it as a fundraiser for the little town I live in. I hope there’s a lot of participation and that it’s a huge success.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Sumner Scholarship Fund, now in its 20th year, is gearing up for fundraising with a bottle drive and October Calendar Page sale.

These calendars (only 200 are sold) benefit the scholarship fund and will be sold during September for $10. They feature a daily cash prize for all of October with a total of a $1,000 payout to the lucky winners. Volunteers are needed to sell the calendars and they can also be purchased at the Town Office or by contacting Lee Berry at 388-2181.

Regarding the bottle drive, the Scholarship Fund Committee still needs drivers and volunteers to pick up bagged returnable bottles Sept. 7 in Sumner. Donated bottles can be left by mailboxes or at the Town Office. They can also be dropped off throughout the year behind the Town Office.

Cash or check donations are always welcome at the Town Office. Checks can be made out to the Sumner Scholarship Fund. Last year the bottle drive raised more than $1,000.

For more information, contact Lee Berry at the above number.

— Beth, no town

ANSWER: This is a small thing you can do for this town. The Sumner Scholarship Fund provided eight awards this year. Since its launch in 2000, the fund has given out 120 scholarships to Sumner residents pursuing educational opportunities, including truck-driving school, music studies, nursing school and college courses. Any Sumner resident can apply for the awards and there are no age restrictions. Applications are available at the Town Office or online at www.sumnermaine.us and must be submitted by April 30.

