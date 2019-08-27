GRAY — A local man who crashed his motorcycle on Hotel Road on Sunday has succumbed to his injuries, according to his family.
Matthew Smith, 27, had remained in critical condition in the days following the accident, but his family confirmed that he died Monday evening.
According to Auburn police, Smith was driving south at the intersection of Hotel and Poland Spring roads when he attempted to pass a line of vehicles in a no-passing zone.
He ended up laying down his bike, according to witnesses.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox crush three homers in beating Rockies, 10-6
-
Opinion
Bob Mennealy: What about Jim Chaplin?
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Deficit gamble is a test of our ignorance
-
Opinion
Crystal Ward: President endangers the nation
-
Connections
Community sales