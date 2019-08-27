LEWISTON — Lewiston Adult Education is offering a 14-week class for those interested in becoming a certified nursing assistant this fall.
The program will include classroom work, skills labs and clinical experience. It will be held from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting Sept. 24 at Lewiston High School. Cost is $1,120.
Applicants must complete the Comprehensive Adult Student Assessment System exam, an interview and pass an extensive background check. They also must get a minimum score with the exam to be accepted into the program.
For more information or to schedule the CASAS exam, contact Lewiston Adult Education at 207-795-4141.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox crush three homers in beating Rockies, 10-6
-
Opinion
Bob Mennealy: What about Jim Chaplin?
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Deficit gamble is a test of our ignorance
-
Opinion
Crystal Ward: President endangers the nation
-
Connections
Community sales